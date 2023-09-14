He stated that this pioneering initiative marks the country's first installation of an underground transformer. The project's primary goal is to enhance safety by preventing electrical accidents, ensuring a consistent power supply, and safeguarding pedestrians. Plans were also announced to establish additional underground power transformer stations in Bengaluru, with a foon relocating transformers causing traffic issues for pedestrians.

Bengaluru's development is witnessing innovative experiments, with the CM and DyCM allocating 2,500 crores for the city's progress. The establishment of an underground power transformer station in Bengaluru is a unique achievement for India, as these facilities are typically associated with Western countries. BEofficials disclosed plans to shift approximately 300 transformers currently situated on the city's pavements to underground stations in the near future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local MLA Dr. C. N. Ashwattha Narayan, Deputy Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Gaurav Gupta, BeMD Mahantesh Bilaragi, Finance Director Darshan J., Technical Director Ramesh H. J., BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, and other officials.

An underground substation is a facility built below ground level to house electrical transformers, with a primary foon public safety and convenience. In the newly established station in Malleswaram, the transformer is positioned 8 feet below the road surface. BEhandles the electrical components, while BBMP oversees civil works.



The underground station features a 500 KVA capacity oil-free transformer, an 8-way solid-state ring main unit, a 5-way LT distribution box, UPS, an automatic water pump, and an air control system. Provisions for access during repairs are also included. The chamber is designed as a water sump, enclosed by concrete walls on all sides, ensuring that pedestrians can safely traverse above it. Even in the event of a transformer explosion, there will be no impact on the surface, thelping to prevent power outages and related accidents.