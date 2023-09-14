Delhi To Bangalore-7 Best Cities To Live In India

Individual tastes and requirements determine the livability of Indian cities. Based on quality of life, infrastructure, healthcare, education, safety, and development.

Known for its artistic and literary heritage, Kolkata offers a unique blend of old-world charm and contemporary living. It has a robust cultural scene and historic architecture.



Ahmedabad in Gujarat offers a mix of rich cultural heritage and modern development. It's known for its thriving business environment and vibrant street food culture.

The National Capital Region, encompassing Delhi and its neighbouring cities like Gurgaon and Noida, offers a mix of urban living, job opportunities, and historical sites.



Pune is an educational hub with a pleasant climate, making it a popular choice for students and young professionals. It's known for its green spaces and thriving IT sector.



Hyderabad is known for its thriving IT industry, historic architecture, and relatively lower cost of living than other major cities.



India's financial capital, Mumbai, is a bustling metropolis with modern and traditional elements. It has a diverse population, job opportunities, and a vibrant nightlife.

