FIR Registered In UP Against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge Over Sanatana Dharma Remark

The case was initiated following complaints filed by lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi, who brought attention to media reports regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin's statements. They claimed that the politician's comments had deeply hurt their religisentiments.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, faced backlash for his statement suggesting that Sanatan Dharma should be not only opposed but eradicated. Despite the criticism, he remained steadfast, stating that he would continue to speak out against Sanatan Dharma.

This controversial remark has not only created divisions within the INDIA alliance but also drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who labeled it as "unadulterated hate speech." However, some opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party, distanced themselves from Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments, emphasizing their respect for Sanatan Dharma.





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee weighed in on the matter, urging people to avoid making comments that could hurt religisentiments. She emphasized her respect for Sanatan Dharma and called for sensitivity in discussions on such topics.