Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer, Alia Bhatt's Film Selected For Busan International Film Festival

Karan Johar shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Feeling absolutely blessed & grateful!" #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is attending the @busanfilmfest!!!"

Aside from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also featured important performances by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film, directed by Karan Johar, marks the filmmaker's return after a seven-year hiatus.

Rocky & Rani Kii Rocky, a vivaciPunjabi, and Rani, an intelligent Bengali journalist, fall in love despite their opposing characteristics in Prem Kahaani. Faced with opposition from their families, they decide to live with one other's families for three months before marrying.