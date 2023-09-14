Culprits Pose As Mumbai Crime Police, Deceive Bengaluru Teacher Of Rs 32 Lakhs

The fraudulent activities began on August 2nd when Rao received a misleading phone call from an individual claiming to represent FedEx Courier Company. He was informed that a courier parcel addressed to him contained personal information such as his mobile number, Aadhaar number, five passports, five credit cards, and a laptop. Supposedly, the matter was escalated to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Rao received another call shortly, instructing him to engage in a video call to discuss the passport discovery further. The fraudsters requested him to download the Skype app for this purpose. Rao was concerned and believed it was real, downloaded the Skype app for this purpose.

During the video call, an individual posing as an officer from the Anti-Narcotics Control Bureau of the Mumbai Crime Branch informed Rao that his documents had been misused by certain individuals. To investigate the matter, Rao was instructed to transfer money from his bank account.



Falling victim to the deception, Chatura Rao transferred a total of Rs 32.25 lakhs in multiple transactions to the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. After the payment, the connection was abruptly terminated, and Rao realized he had been tricked. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Rao reported the incident to the CEN station in the North-East Division. The Police have launched an investigation against the culprits.