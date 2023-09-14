Orion To Helix: 7 Beautiful Nebulas That Grace The Night Sky

Nebulas are often referred to as 'stellar nurseries' or 'celestial clouds,' are some of the most mesmerizing and enigmatic phenomena in the cosmos

Located in the Orion constellation, it is one of the most famand easily visible nebulas in the night sky

Known for its 'Pillars of Creation,' this nebula is located in the Serpens constellation

A dark nebula located in the Orion constellation, famfor its distinctive shape resembling a horse's head

Located in the Carina constellation, it is one of the largest and brightest diffuse nebuin the night sky

Situated in the Sagittarconstellation, this nebula is known for its striking appearance and is a popular target for amateur astronomers

This planetary nebula is located in the Aquarconstellation and has a distinctive appearance resembling a cosmic eye

Formed from a supernova explosion in the Tauconstellation, it is one of the most studied remnants of an exploded star