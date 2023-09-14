Leading The Fintech Revolution: Forms Syntron Presents Generative Ai And Web 3.0 Financial Platforms

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FORMS Syntron

Shenzhen FORMS Syntron Information Co., Ltd. ('FORMS') was founded in 2003 and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300468.SZ). FORMS specializes in servicing the banking industry and boasts a 2,000+ strong team of banking and finance IT professionals in China and the region.

FORMS Syntron Information (HK) Ltd. ('FORMS Syntron HK'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FORMS, was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hong Kong. FORMS Syntron HK offers advisory and implementation services to help established banks change, virtual banks build, and FinTech companies innovate and thrive.

For more information, please visit



.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to market conditions, competitive pressures, and technological developments. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



FORMS Syntron