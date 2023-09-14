Aon And Telus Health Release Joint Study On Workplace Mental Health In Asia



82 percent of employees surveyed have moderate to high risk of developing mental health issues 54 percent believe their career options would be limited if their employer knew they had a mental illness



Fifty-one percent of employees reported feeling more sensitive to stress this year compared to last year.

Forty-five percent of them believe their colleagues are showing more signs of stress this year.

Further, thirty three percent of workers are currently finding it difficult to concentrate on their work. Forty-seven percent reported ending their day feeling mentally and/or physically exhausted.

Aon and TEHealth conducted an online survey of 13,000 people living across China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam in November 2022. More than 1,000 individuals responded to the survey from each location. All respondents are currently employed or were employed within the prior six months. Participants were selected to be representative of age, gender and industry, and were asked to consider the prior two weeks when answering each question.

The development of the TEMental Health Index began in 2017, with validation and benchmarking continuing through 2019. In April 2020, the monthly Index was launched in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, offering a clear and near real-time measure of the mental health and wellbeing of the working population. In 2022, the TEMental Health Index was expanded to Singapore and Europe, and in 2023 to New Zealand and Asia.







(NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

About TEHealth

TEHealth is a global healthcare leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental, and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventive care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TEHealth is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers, and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals, and their families.

