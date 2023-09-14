Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's Appearance At Beyonce's Tour Made Their 'Relationship' Official?

Timothee held Kylie from behind as she grooved and danced about in a fitted mini dress with thigh-high boots and her hair slicked back into a messy bun. The Dune actor, clad in a jacket and cap, looked content and happy while enjoying and having a good time with his new love.

After months of interest swirling in their romance, Kylie and Timothee finally went public with their love and romance at Beyonce's star-studded show on Monday. The couple were pictured together for the first time while speaking and flirting at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

In a clip shared on Twitter (Now X), at the singer's third and final LA Renaissance tour stop. Fans can see that the lip kit mogul chatted with her rumoured beau. Timothee was puffing a cigarette. The duo appeared to have a grand time, with Kylie laughing and throwing her head back at something the actor said at one point.

The star-studded concert of Beyonce took place on the singer's 42nd birthday. It attracted several A-list stars, including Adele, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey, Zendaya and Tom Holland alongside Kim Kardashian. Earlier this month, it was officially confirmed that Kylie and Timothee are still in a relationship, despite rumours that he had 'dumped' the mom of two.

