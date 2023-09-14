Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 Most Popular Foods To Celebrate And Enjoy Lord Ganesha's Birthday

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: History, culture and significance of 7 famAshtavinayak temples

To make this festival more special, Here are 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday:

1. Modak:

Modak is considered Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, and it's an essential offering during the festival. These sweet dumplings are made from rice flour or wheat flour and filled with a mixture of grated coconut and jaggery. They are then steamed or fried until they turn golden brown. Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha and distributed as prasad (blessed food) to devotees.

2. Puran Poli:

Puran Poli is a flatbread stuffed with a sweet filling made from chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, and flavoured with cardamom. It's a traditional dish prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi and is enjoyed by families as part of the festive meal.

3. Coconut Ladoo:

Coconut ladoos are simple yet delicisweets made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and a hint of cardamom. They are rolled into small, round balls and garnished with chopped nuts. These are easy to prepare and often offered as prasad during the festival.

4. Chana Sundal:

Chana Sundal is a savoury and protein-rich dish made from boiled chickpeas (chana) tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut. It's a popular prasad offering and a nutritisnack enjoyed during Ganesh Chaturthi.

5. Rice Dishes:

Varirice dishes like puliyodarai (tamarind rice), lemon rice, and coconut rice are prepared as part of the festive meal. These rice dishes are flavorful and often accompanied by a side of papad and curd.

