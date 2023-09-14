Lionel Messi Returns For World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Amid Speculation Over International Retirement

After a tumultudeparture from Paris Saint-Germain, Messi was courted by Saudi Arabia but ultimately decided to embark on a new chapter with Inter Miami. This move has proven to be an inspired choice, with Messi and his family seamlessly adapting to life in Florida while achieving success on the pitch, guiding Inter to their first silverware and theOpen Cup final.

Inter's coach, Gerard Tata Martino, a former Argentina and Barcelona player, believes that leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year has "freed" Messi from the burden of previnear-misses in major tournaments.

However, as South America's qualifying campaign begins this week, the lingering question is whether Messi will still be a part of the Argentine squad when they aim to defend their title in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Messi appeared to downplay this possibility in remarks made in June, stating that he did not anticipate participating in the 2026 finals. However, in a July interview, he admitted to having no definite plans regarding the timing of his international retirement.

"Even I don't know when. It'll happen when it happens," Messi told Argentine media. "After winning everything, I want to savor the moment and let time dictate when the right moment arrives. Logically, considering my age, one might expect it to be soon, but I can't say for certain."

Argentina's World Cup-winning manager, Lionel Scaloni, is in no hurry to press the issue. Scaloni has expressed that if Messi desires, a place in the 2026 squad will be readily available.

"I believe Messi can make it to the next World Cup," Scaloni remarked in January. "It will depend largely on his own desires and how he feels. The door will always remain open. He is enjoying his time on the field, and it would be a wonderful opportunity for us."

While questions may persist regarding Messi's future, there is less uncertainty about Argentina's prospects for securing World Cup qualification.

With the 2026 tournament expanded to 48 teams, six of the ten teams competing in South American qualifiers, which will conclude in September 2025, will earn automatic berths for the finals. The seventh-placed team will have a chance in a playoff. Considering Argentina's strength, it would take a monumental upset for them to miss out on automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Messi and Argentina's qualification campaign commences with a home match against Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires this Thursday, followed by a clash with Bolivia in La Paz next Tuesday.

Other fixtures on Thursday include Paraguay facing Peru and Colombia hosting Venezuela. On Friday, Uruguay takes on Chile in Montevideo, while five-time World Cup champions Brazil enter the competition against Bolivia in Belem.

