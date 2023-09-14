Kerala News LIVE: Devotees Flock To Guruvayur Temple On Occasion Of Janmashtami

The dispute related to the Puthuppally by-election took a violent turn as a clash erupted in Kalady. One person was injured in the scuffle. It was Kunnekkadan Johnson, a local from Kottayam, who was injured. According to him, the attack was carried out by CPI(M) Pothiyekkara Branch Secretary Kunnekkadan Devassy. Johnson, who sustained head injuries, was taken to a private hospital in Angamaly.

10.45 AM: Tanker lorry overturns after losing control in Malappuram; 2 injured

A tanker lorry lost control and overturned in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram. The tanker carrying petrol from Kochi met with an accident.

Krishanankutty, the driver of the vehicle, and Jinu, who was with him, were injured. They were admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. The fire and rescue team and the police reached the spot and ensured that there was no danger. The incident took place at 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

The accident took place at CH Junction on Perinthalmanna Pandikkad Road.

10.15 AM: Man thrashed to death by relatives over verbal spat in Thiruvananthapuram

A man was allegedly thrashed to death by his relatives in Thoongampara, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday around 4 pm. The deceased has been identified as Jalajan (55), a native of Pottavila. Jalajan and his close relatives, brothers Sunilkumar and Babu, allegedly got into a verbal altercation while they were in attendance at the funeral of another relative.

Devotees flock to Guruvayur temple on occasion of Janmashtami

On the occasion of Janmashtami, thousands of devotees have flocked to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to offer prayers.



8.45 AM: Ashtami Rohini Aranmula Vallasadya to kick off at 11 am today

The grand Ashtami Rohini Aranmula Vallasadya will begin today at 11 am in the Pathanamthitta district. The much-celebrated feast (sadya)

is prepared under the leadership of around 300 expert cooks.

Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.



06-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

07-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur

08-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

09-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram