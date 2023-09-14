Bangladesh To Sri Lanka-8 Countries That Changed Their Names

Here's a list of 7 countries that have changed their names. Check the detailed guide here.



In 1985, the West African nation changed its English name to emphasise its cultural and linguistic distinctiveness and avoid colonial designations.



The Khmer Republic from 1970 to 1975, the Democratic Kampuchea under the Khmer Rouge, and People's Republic of Kampuchea in 1979 formed Cambodia in 1993 following a civil war.

In 1972, the island nation of Ceylon became the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. This change reflected a desire for a name with more cultural and historical relevance.



The military administration of Burma changed its name to Myanmar in 1989. The change was politically intended to emphasise the country's ethnicity, but it remains controversial.



Former British colony Southern Rhodesia became Zimbabwe in 1980. Changing the name was part of decolonization and ending minority-white dominance.



In 2019, the nation changed its name to North Macedonia. This diplomatic move strengthened relations with Greece and led to its NATO membership.



Previously East Pakistan won independence from West Pakistan in 1971 following a devastating battle. This made Bangladesh.



In 2018, the Kingdom of Swaziland officially changed its name to the Kingdom of Eswatini. The change was made to reflect the country's heritage and distinguish it from Switzerland.

