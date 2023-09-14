America's Allies Determined To Avoid The Meloni Dilemma

Yet the real foof this year's G20 was on the other absent leader, Xi Jinping. China's president had decided at the last minute to

skip the summit , without explanation – the first time he has missed the forum.

Even if he wasn't there, the ghost of Beijing hovered over the event. The G20 was marked by the bloc proposing a new plan to rival China's 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – and by the sight of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni trying to wriggle out of her country's involvement in the Chinese scheme.

Western countries signaled their intent to create a

new passage to India , and Italy was forced to choose a side. But those countries beyond Europe are determined to avoid the dilemma faced by Meloni.

The Group of Twenty's new initiative is part of a plan that has been kicking around for some years.

When he announced it two years ago as the“Build Back Better World” plan,President Joe Biden explicitly linked it to China's BRI, which finances bridges, roads and rail infrastructure in developing countries to link trade routes together. The new plan, Biden said at the time, would be“much more equitable” – a dig at China's plan, which has often been criticized for locking countries into significant debt.