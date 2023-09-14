Divya Spandana: News Spread Across Social Platforms About Ramya's Death Is Fake

However, these news and images have turned out to be fake, as a few minutes ago, Journalist Chitra Subramaniam tweeted that 'Divya Spandana' is alive and well. She wrote 'I just spoke to @divyaspandana. She's well. En route to Prague tomorrow and to Bengaluru'

Several sources revealed information regarding this matter and confirmed that the news of Ramya's death was indeed fake. Journalist Chitra Subramaniam, who was with Ramya in Geneva, Switzerland, also took to Twitter to dispel the rumours. She stated, "I spoke to Ramya, and she is absolutely fine. We are currently in Geneva and will soon be heading to Prague in the Czech Republic before returning to Bangalore."

Chitra Subramaniam further shared a photo with Ramya from their time in Geneva, describing her as a talented and gracilady. They had engaging conversations, including their shared love for Bangalore. She also posted a selfie taken with Ramya during their interactions in Geneva.