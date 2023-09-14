Tackling East Asia's Demographic Implosion

Asian states jittery about their below-replacement birth rates – less than 2.1 births on average per woman – might learn something from Kazakhstan's recent experience.



In his State of the Nation Address to parliament this month, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of Kazakhstan, proudly stated that“more than 400,000 children are born in our country every year. By the end of 2023, Kazakhstan's population will reach 20 million.”

He sees this as a positive development, not something to be regretted.



Population has been trending upwards in Central Asia for years unlike in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and elsewhere in Eurasia.



Kazakhstan's population numbers – and those across Central Asia – are all the more remarkable in view of the intensity of anti-natalist propaganda in the media and the vast sums of money being dished out by its supporters to limit population growth.



So what's going on?



One of the principal factors making for increased fertility in Kazakhstan and elsewhere in Central Asia is the population's openness to new life, which is seen as essential to thriving clans, tribes, and the nation as such.

Motherhood is viewed as a vocation and a good in itself, and is encouraged, protected, and nurtured from one generation to the next.

