Rashmika Mandanna's Recent Photo Erupts Live-In Rumours With Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda - READ

As soon as the post went viral on the internet, fans began speculating that the duo was together in real life. One fan commented, "I am saying that they have been living together for at least 3-4 years now." Another one said, "Heard that they are engaged. Not sure how true this is."

Meanwhile, Vijay recently said that he believed in the institution of marriage. He confessed that he sees himself as a married man in the near future. However, he remained tight-lipped about his partner. At the trailer launch of Kushi, Vijay said, "I think I have become comfortable with the idea. Before marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it. I am enjoying watching my friends being married. I am enjoying the happy marriages. I am enjoying the troubled marriages. Everything is entertaining. But I hope to have a married life of my own. It is a chapter in life that everyone should experience."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often grab headlines for their romance rumours. Their undeniable chemistry has been the topic of discussion on social media ever since they starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

