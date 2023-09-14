Asia Cup 2023: Lack Of Net Run Rate Understanding Cost Team Super 4 Spot, Admits Afghanistan Coach

The crucial missed calculations in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match

In the Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka match, Afghanistan needed to chase 292 runs within 37.1 overs to qualify for the Super 4 stage. However, they were unaware that hitting boundaries beyond this requirement would still benefit them by increasing theirrun rate. The highest they could have reached was 297, which would have given them six extra deliveries. This miscalculation had critical implications in the match's closing moments.

Missed opportunities and consequences

In the game's final over, when Afghanistan required just three runs off one ball, the team had the opportunity to secure a single run to bring their key batsman, Rashid Khan, back on strike. Rashid, batting at 27 off 16, needed to either hit a four within the next two deliveries or a six within the next five balls to secure their qualification. Unfortunately, the team's lack of awareness led to an ill-fated attempt to score three runs off one ball, resulting in a straightforward catch and their subsequent elimination from the tournament.

Responsibility and Reflection

While the match referee should have communicated variscenarios to Afghanistan, the primary responsibility for this oversight falls on the team's support staff, particularly the analysts. These essentialrun rate calculations, although simpler than complex DLS calculations, should have been thoroughly understood and communicated to the team. Trott acknowledged that the team made errors in multiple areas of the game, and this lack of awareness inrun rate calculations ultimately proved costly.

