BREAKING: China Bans Government Officials From Using Apple Iphones At Work

The orders were given by superiors to their staff in recent weeks but it wasn't clear how widely the orders were being distributed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The report did not name other phonemakers besides Apple .

This action coincides with claims that the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has created a cutting-edge 7nm processor that is utilised in the Mate 60 Pro.

The debut of the Mate 60 Pro is significant in view of the recent difficulties Huawei has had due toregulations. A significant development for China and Huawei is the possibility of chipset self-sufficiency for smartphones.

China has in recent years grown more concerned over data security and has rolled out new laws and compliance requirements for companies.

The nation raised the stakes in the race to achieve technological self-reliance in May amid tensions with the United States by urging large state-owned companies (SOEs) to play a critical role in it.