Tamannaah Bhatia Feels 'Irked' At Fan For Asking, 'When Are You Going To Get Married'?

Tamannaah recently visited Chennai, and as part of an event conducted by Galatta, she was interacting with her fans. While most questions revolved around her roles and projects, one fan asked her, "When will you get married? Do Tamil guys have a shot?." The actress looked visibly displeased with the intrusive question by the fan, and she said, "Even my parents do not ask me this." She got quipped and asked if she had found a good guy, to which she replied that she was happy in her life right now and added, "I am happy in my life right now. Yes, I am happy."

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's recent photo erupts live-in rumours with rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda - READ

In June, while speaking to India Today, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on whether she feels pressured to get married and settle down. Sharing her thoughts about marriage, she said that she feels one should get married when they want to get married.“Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo,” said Tamannaah.

Tamannaah was last seen in Bhola Shankar and Jailer. The former received negative reviews from critics and emerged as a box-office bomb. Meanwhile, the Rajnikanth starrer Jailer opened up to positive reviews from critics owing to its strong screenwriting, direction, cast performances, and background score.

ALSO READ: Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official?