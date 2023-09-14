Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Excited Fans Line Up Outside Movie Theatre At 2 AM To Buy Tickets; Watch

No matter what time of day, Khan fans will be up before the sun to see the megastar perform on the big screen. With a great trailer and a stellar cast, no one wants to miss seeing the Atlee Kumar-directed film on its opening day. As a result, a large crowd was observed standing outside a Maharashtra theatre to get Jawan tickets.

Also Read:

Pushpa 2: Did Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth

Just A Fan, Shah Rukh Khan's fan group, recently released a video on X showing SRK followers queuing in a lengthy queue at 2 a.m., excitedly awaiting the booking counter to open so that they could get a seat for themselves. According to the fan page, the video was shot in Malegaon, Maharashtra.

Check out this video:



Previously, numertowns such as Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, and Kolkata in West Bengal organised screenings as early as 5 a.m. to meet the growing demand for cinephiles. Raiganj, a city in West Bengal, has already overtaken all other cities and received a performance at 2.15 a.m. The enormresponse to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film underlines the star's popularity in the country.

Also Read:

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati (Video)

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

The Zero actor will appear in several avatars in the film. It's still unknown if SRK will portray a hero or a villain in the film. However, the actor did provide information about his character, stating that he is a simple man doing extraordinary things for the sake of others.

About Jawan:

Atlee's 'Jawan' is an action thriller in which Shah Rukh Khan plays two characters. The script was co-written by Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film will include Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.