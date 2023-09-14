Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Divorce: Here's What We Know About Their Prenuptial Agreement, Net Worth And More

Joe Jonas files for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple was married for four years and welcomed two children, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old daughter. The Jonas Brothers singer declared in his petition that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Joe has requested that the children be given shared custody. According to TMZ, "Joe and Sophie have a prenup - something Joe also addresses in his divorce docs."

According to the international outlet, Joe wants the court to assist in the establishment of a parenting plan for Joe and Sophie, which might allow the now-exs "frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Joe has also announced that he will bring his girls on tour with him and has raised the topic of child support.



According to the report, their lifestyles are not the same, resulting in a fictitirelationship between the two. "She likes to go out; he prefers to stay at home." "They lead very different lives," according to the insider.

The news of their divorce comes just days after it was revealed that Joe and Sophie are having 'seritroubles' in their marriage. Joe's recent appearance without his wedding band fueled speculation about their breakup. On the other hand, Joe has fans believing that he refuted the accusations after wearing his wedding band to the last Jonas Brothers concert on Tuesday.



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have yet to respond to divorce rumours. After dating for a few years, Joe, 34, married Sophie, 27, after they dated for a few years. They started dating in 2016 when Joe snuck into her DMs. The pair married in Las Vegas in May 2019.



The reason behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

According to TMZ, the separated couple has had marital problems for the past 6 months. Joe Jonas has been caring for his children, Willia, 3, and their 1-year-old second child, nearly entirely on his own for the past three months.

Joe Jonas requests joint custody

According to sources, in his complaint, the 34-year-old musician has requested shared parenting responsibility' for their infant girls, Willia and the second child, whose name is given as D.J.

Joe Jonas has also asked a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and Sophie Turner, allowing the children to have frequent and ongoing contact with both of them.



The Jonas Brothers pop band member has also addressed Child maintain in his divorce lawsuit, arguing that both parents may and should pay to maintain their children. He also wants the court to determine what is reasonable, taking health insurance for the children into account.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's prenuptial agreement andworth

According to The Blast, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner signed a prenuptial agreement a few weeks before their wedding in 2019. According to the terms of the deal, Jonas will retain all royalties from his music with his brothers and any earnings from his other band, DNCE. Turner will keep her Game of Thrones revenues and acting earnings.

"The only property that will be split amongst the two stars will be the marital home," the agreement states. According to the 2023 statistics, Joe Jonas has aworth of roughly $50 million. On the other hand, Sophie Turner is estimated to be worth more than $12 million.