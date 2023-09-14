Iphone 15 Series: How Will USB-C Port Benefit Apple Users For Data Transfer?

We say this because the upcoming iPhone 15 models should potentially support USB-C, allowing customers to quickly transfer files by simply connecting SSDs and flash drives.

For those who don't know, Apple iPads have already made the switch to USB-C, and users may utilise the USB-C connector and the Files app to quickly copy and paste data. This makes the file sharing procedure convenient and eliminates the need for AirDrop, which can be unstable, especially when working with several large files. Therefore, USB-C could reduce time, especially for multimedia producers.

While the shift to USB-C is almost inevitable, recent reports suggest that the USB-C port on the standard iPhone 15 models could remain USB 2.0.

This implies that users may experience the same slow speeds as those supported by the current Lightning connector.

It's important to note that the more costly iPhone 15 Pro models will allow faster transfer rates, according to the tipster Majin Bu on X (previously Twitter). The iPhone 15 Pro will at the very least support the USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 standards, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.





All uncertainties will be cleared at Apple's 'Wonderlust' event on September 12, where the company is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra.