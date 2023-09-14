ODI World Cup 2023: No Sanju Samson, R Ashwin In India's Squad Leaves Fans Miffed; Meme Fest Explodes

Prasidh Krishna, who recently made a return to the ODI side after an extended injury layoff, did not make the cut, but the selectors chose Jasprit Bumrah.

The team selection followed chief selector Ajit Agarkar's previstatement that the World Cup squad would be chosen from the 18-member Asia Cup squad, which included reserve player Samson. During the press conference for the Asia Cup squad selection, Agarkar mentioned that KL Rahul had suffered a minor injury, leading to the inclusion of Sanju Samson as a backup option.

"Shreyas is being declared completely fit while KL Rahul has picked up a niggle. It is not his original injury, and that's why Sanju is traveling with us. We are all expecting him to be fit, if not at the start of the Asia Cup, then maybe for the second and third games, but he is well on track. They are two important players, and since we are not finalizing the World Cup teams until September 5, it givessome time," Agarkar had stated.

Now that KL Rahul has been declared fully fit, he has been included in the World Cup squad. The wicket-keeper batter is also expected to travel to Sri Lanka and remain available for selection in India's Asia Cup Super 4 matches.

India's squad for ODI World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, irked fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their anger over the exclusion of Sanju Samson and R Ashwin. "I could see a few out of form players but no Chahal, Ashwin, Sanju Samson and other players who are ACTUALLY in the form," wrote one fan.

Another added, "Highly disappointed with BCCI team selection. Ashwin should have been in the team , K. L. Rahul should have been out, Players like Chahal, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad did not get chance, Out of form Rohit Sharma is still captain. Suryakumar is not 50 over player."

"Forget India winning World Cup 2023 if Ashwin not playing in Indian spin conditions who can bat as well. Don't understand why KL is included over Sanju Samson! The same Rohit was crying when not included in 2011, now doing injustice with Samson," added a third miffed fan.

Here's a look at some of the reactions and memes that exploded minutes after BCCI announced the Team India squad for ODI World Cup 2023: