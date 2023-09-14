Teacher’S Day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pens Special Article

In our society, teachers are held in high regard, second to parents. The role of a teacher is paramount in fostering the holistic development of an individual. Over the course of their three-decade profession, teachers impart knowledge to thousands of students, though they may not remember each one individually.

However, there is a memorable bond between a person and the teacher who first introduced them to the world of letters. I can personally testify to this truth. Without Rajappa sir's influence in my life, I may never have become the Chief Minister of our state. My first teacher was Nanje Gowda, who taught me the art of dance and guided me in my early studies. I would diligently practice writing in the sand, trying to sharpen my maths skills.



One day, Rajappa sir spotted me and recognized my potential. He took me under his wing, providing instruction in varisubjects. My correct answers in our initial encounter filled him with pride, and he promptly admitted me to the fifth grade. Thanks to him, I take pride in where I am today, and I shall forever hold his memory in high esteem.

True teacher is never envi

They take pride in their student's accomplishments. Some students excel due to their talents, while others may stand out through their mischief. A teacher's heart swells with pride knowing that their former student has become a minister, an actress, a high-ranking official, or an excellent doctor. Unlike others who may hold jealousy towards those who surpass them, a teacher celebrates the growth of the student they once taught. This is why teachers occupy an esteemed position in our society.

Visiting one's alma mater

I experience a childlike sense of wonder when I see a group of educators with impeccable minds. It reminds me of my own teacher. Whether it's the President, Prime Minister, Governor, or Chief Minister, they should take a moment to remember the teacher who taught them the alphabet when they held such higher positions in society. They should revisit the schools they attended and offer assistance.

A century ago, in our University of Mysore, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who became a professor of philosophy at Mysore Maharaja College in 1918, proposed the celebration of Teacher's Day on September 5th, his own birthday.

I am reminded on this occasion of another remarkable teacher, Savitri Bai Phule, the wife of the renowned social reformer Jyotiba Phule. Savitribai, a female educator, established a girls' school in Pune in 1848, despite facing numerobstacles from conservatives who subjected her to insults and harassment. She remains an enduring symbol of the fight for women's education.

Teaching is not merely a profession

Our society boasts a rich heritage of teachers, and teaching is not merely a profession; It is a service. It is this aspect of service that commands respect for teachers above all others. It is imperative that our teachers maintain this respect. However, it is essential to acknowledge that there are also teachers who neglect their duty. Though I may not possess the authority to offer advice to teachers, I wish to highlight two key points.

Firstly, I observe closely and monitor the examination results of SSLC and PUC classes. Recently, we have seen that 11 aided schools recorded a zero pass rate in the SSLC exams, and 78 private and government colleges achieved similar results in PUC classes. Are all the children in these schools and colleges lacking in intelligence? Are all the teachers incapable? We must address this issue.

Secondly, it is concerning to see a recurring pattern where some districts in North Karnataka consistently perform poorly in academic rankings, while coastal districts are always first. Why does this problem exist despite all the teachers being trained in the same manner?

The future of our nation lies in the classrooms



Last month marked the 50th anniversary of the submission of the 'National Education Commission of India' report, which is famously known as the Kothari report. Daulat Singh Kothari is a rationalist and advocate for non-violence and inter-religiequality.



We believe that India's future is shaped within the confines of our schools. Education, in a world driven by science and technology, not only fuels our imagination but also determines the well-being, prosperity, and security of our people.

Kothari emphasized that the success of our nation's reconstruction and the elevation of our people's living standards depend on the quality of education provided in institutions. This statement remains relevant at all times. In addition to natural resources, human resources are vital for a nation's development, and it is the duty of our Education Department to nurture this resource. All segments of society hold teachers who impart such education in high esteem.

Education should be kept free from politics

I have observed a concerning trend recently regarding the structure of textbooks, which has sparked controversy. This is an unfortunate development. Education should not be manipulated by politicians for their own agendas. I urge that education should be kept entirely away from politics.

The majority of children attending government schools come from underprivileged backgrounds. Teachers should treat them with compassion and care. Therefore, our government has implemented incentive programs such as providing free textbooks, uniforms, shoes, and school bags, as well as serving midday meals and offering bicycles to eighth-grade students. Today, coincidentally, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Ksheerabhagya Yojana, which provides milk to students.

Honouring our teachers

There is a common perception that today's generation of teachers may lack professionalism and dedication. Amidst such challenging cases, there is a pressing need to transform the school environment into a more child-friendly one. Our teachers work tirelessly in varisettings, including remote forest villages with no transportation, urban slums, and countless schools with limited resources.



I extend my heartfelt gratitude to those teachers who perform exceptionally well without seeking any kind of recognition, awards, or accolades. Teachers should be the torchbearers of our constitution's principles of equality, fraternity, harmony, and social justice. In today's competitive world, teachers must strive to infuse creativity, initiative and varivalues into their students.