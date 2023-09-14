Police Apprehend 7 Drug Peddlers From Odisha In Bengaluru

These individuals had illegally transported the weed by train from their native to the city, with the intention of selling it. The police made this arrest based on information they received.

Mangaluru: Nursing student from Kerala pretends to be RAW agent, gets detained

Another operation conducted by the Kodigehalli police station resulted in the apprehension of four drug peddlers, including three hailing from Rajasthan. During this operation, authorities successfully seized heroin valued at Rs. 3 lakh from the suspects.

Police arrest drug peddler under PIT act

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a notoridrug peddler based in Bihar, who had been actively involved in the drug sales network in the city for nearly five to six years. The arrest was made under the Prohibition of Illicit Drugs Act (PIT-NDPS).

Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police

The arrested peddler, identified as Akhilesh Kumar, alias Akhilesh, has been engaged in drug trafficking in the city since 2018. He has faced a total of six criminal cases registered against him across varipolice stations in Whitefield, Cottonpet, Adugodi, and Chamarajpet. Despite previarrests and incarceration, Akhilesh resumed his illegal activities after securing bail.

The CCB submitted a proposal to the Commissioner of Police to initiate action against him under the PIT Act. The Commissioner has ordered the registration of a case against the accused under this act.