Kerala: KSRTC Earns Highest Daily Collection On September 4

The Chief Managing Director (CMD) Biju Prabhakar said that the record revenue was achieved as a result of the united efforts of the management and employees of KSRTC, and he appreciated all the employees who worked round the clock behind this. The fact that the previrecord of 8.48 crore earned during the Sabarimala season on January 16, 2023, has now been broken adds to the luster.

The CMD informed that the daily revenue of Rs 9 crore has been targeted by bringing more buses into service, but the delay in getting more new buses is a hindrance.

KSRTC seeks govt aid as salary

Employees of KSRTC continue to have difficulties, as there may be delays in the payment of salaries for the month of September.

The first installment of the wage must be paid on September 5 in accordance with the agreement between the government and the employee unions.

Even though KSRTC generated enough revenue during Onam, it is not able to disburse salaries to its employees. Due to this, KSRTC asked the state government for financial support in the amount of Rs 80 crore.