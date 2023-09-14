Aloo Samosa To Paneer -7 Types Of Samosas To Enjoy

World SamDay: Nothing beats a warm cup of tea and a crispy samwith your loved ones on a summer evening. Enjoy these seven samosas with distinct flavours and ingredients.



Paneer samosas are stuffed with a mixture of crumbled paneer, peas, and aromatic spices. They have a creamy and slightly tangy flavor.



The classic potato samfeatures a filling of spiced mashed potatoes mixed with peas and varispices. It's the most common and widely enjoyed type of samosa.



While most samosas are savory, sweet samosas are filled with sweet ingredients like khoya (milk solids), nuts, sugar, and cardamom. They are often served as a dessert or snack.



Chana samosas are filled with a spiced chickpea mixture, which provides a unique and slightly nutty flavor compared to potato-based samosas.



In addition to potatoes, veg samosas typically contain a mix of other vegetables like carrots, beans, and sometimes even cauliflower, providing a colourful and flavorful stuffing.



Similar to meat samosas, keema samosas specifically use minced meat as the primary filling. The spices and flavors can vary depending on regional preferences.



Popular in non-vegetarian versions, meat samosas are filled with spiced minced meat, often chicken, lamb, or beef. They offer a savory and meaty experience.

