Centre To Consider Renaming India To Bharat; Here's What Amitabh Bachchan, Virender Sehwag Said

"I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name 'Bharat' back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest," Sehwag wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.



The idea that India be renamed Bharat is not new; BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal brought up the subject during this year's Monsoon session of Parliament. Bansal argued that the word "India" was offensive and called for its erasure from the constitution.

This demand was not made exclusively by Bansal. A constitutional modification should be introduced, according to BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav, to replace India with Bharat.

Yadav told news agency ANI: "The entire country is demanding that we should use the word 'Bharat' instead of 'India'...The word 'India' is an abuse given toby the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it."