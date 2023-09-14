It Brings Together Construction And Architecture Professionals Who Want To Expand To Europe Under One Roof.

TURKEY - As activity in the global construction industry continues, companies that want to collaborate internationally turn to online platforms to find reliable businesses, individuals and teams. Pointing out that there has been a recent employment gap in the fields of construction, architecture and design and that companies and individuals, especially those working at a global level, are experiencing problems in their collaborations abroad, Said Taşdemir, founder of Archiby.com, an architect and software specialist, said that by bringing companies and individual customers together, they are working in the sector. It also leads design and architecture companies that want to do business in Europe by announcing that they have established a trust network.



Said Taşdemir evaluated the issue with the following words,“We know that construction is at the top of the list of sectors that need workforce and cooperation the most around the world. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to collaborate internationally in the fields of architecture and construction. Based on this, we ensure that companies and professionals operating in the architecture, design and construction sectors find more job opportunities.“Our platform facilitates collaboration between companies, clients and teams with job postings and communication tools.”

Stating that they respond to sectoral job demands in Turkey and Europe on their platforms, Taşdemir explained that there are great demands in the fields of architecture and construction, that they offer more job opportunities to companies on our platform to meet these, that they enable companies to carry out their work properly and support this process with documents. He stated that they work to ensure fair and reliable cooperation by auditing the complaints of individual customers and that they only recommend reliable business partners to customers.

Stating that they publish individual ads on their platforms free of charge, Archibyfounder Taşdemir concluded his words as follows:“We have companies actively operating in Turkey and Belgium. We publish job postings for individual demands related to the entire construction industry and its sub-sections, especially architecture, renovation and landscaping. Trustworthy corporate companies can purchase jobs and communicate with customers by examining job details in open postings. In this way, collaborations are initiated more quickly and efficiently. "Companies do not miss job opportunities by following advertisements."

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022