Malaika Arora Posts Mysterious Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika can be seen looking stunning in an all-white outfit in a video circulated online. Arjun, meanwhile, wore a pair of comfortable black trousers and a black T-shirt. He accessorised it with a beanie and sunglasses. They walked directly to their car without stopping to pose for the photographers.

"A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don't like how she's acting, look at how you are treating her (sic)." her caption read.







The Intenoted that Malaika Arora hadn't commented on or liked any of the actor's social media posts, which led to breakup allegations between Arjun Kapoor and the diva. Malaika reportedly stopped following the actor's relatives on social media. Later, in the midst of these breakup allegations, Malaika also shared a mysterimessage on Instagram about "change" and not missing the past.

No breakup, a source close to the couple informed IndiaToday. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have a close relationship. According to the source, Arjun and Malaika were furithat actress and digital creator Kusha Kapila's name had been associated with their purported breakup.

There were rumours that Arjun and Malaika had split up and that Arjun was seeing 'Masaba Masaba 2' actress and social media sensation Kusha Kapila.

For a time now, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been a committed couple. When Malaika posted a heartfelt birthday message for Arjun in 2019, the couple made their romance public. Since then, they have been making significant couple objectives.

