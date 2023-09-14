Disturbing Video: Man Attacks 60-Year-Old Woman Over 50 Times With Her Own Cane In New York (WATCH)

The shocking two-minute video shows an unidentified man assaulting the woman with an umbrella while she attempts to defend herself with her cane. The woman loses her balance and falls to the ground, at which point the assailant seizes her cane and proceeds to strike her.

The attacker viciously hits the woman with her own cane more than 50 times, targeting her head, stomach, legs, arms, back, and hands. Eventually, the cane breaks apart, prompting the assailant to resort to punches and verbal abuse.

The woman remains motionless on the ground briefly before the suspect kicks her multiple times. Although the 60-year-old victim did not know her assailant, she was taken to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and the motive behind the altercation remains unclear.