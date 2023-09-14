(MENAFN- Asianet) Explore diverse moons in our solar system, from Earth's Moon to Jupiter's Galilean giants, Saturn's intriguing satellites, and more. Discover the celestial wonders of our planetary neighbors
Mercury has no moon. It is the nearest plto the sun in the solar system
Vetoo has no moon. It is the second plin the solar system next to Mercury
Earth has only one natural satellite simply called 'The Moon'
Mars, also known as the Red plhas two moons. They are named
Phobos and Deimos
Jupiter has numermoons. The major moons are called
Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
Saturn also has many moons, including Titan, Enceladus, Rhea, and Iapetus, among others
Urahas 27 known moons, including names like Titania, Oberon, Ariel, and Umbriel
Neptune has 14 known moons, with Triton being the largest and most well-known
Pluto has 5 known moons. The largest is known as Charon
