Earth's Moon to Jupiter's Galilean giants, Saturn's intriguing satellites, and more. Discover the celestial wonders of our planetary neighbors

Mercury has no moon. It is the nearest plto the sun in the solar system

Vetoo has no moon. It is the second plin the solar system next to Mercury

Earth has only one natural satellite simply called 'The Moon'

Mars, also known as the Red plhas two moons. They are named

Phobos and Deimos

Jupiter has numermoons. The major moons are called

Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.



Saturn also has many moons, including Titan, Enceladus, Rhea, and Iapetus, among others

Urahas 27 known moons, including names like Titania, Oberon, Ariel, and Umbriel

Neptune has 14 known moons, with Triton being the largest and most well-known

Pluto has 5 known moons. The largest is known as Charon