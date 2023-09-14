On their path to the final, Argentina faced the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and emerged victoriin another penalty shootout, after a dramatic and contenticontest that saw 16 yellow cards handed out.

Louis van Gaal, who was the Dutch team's coach during this defeat, expressed his belief that the World Cup tournament was prearranged to ensure a victory for Messi and the Argentine national team, especially considering that this World Cup was likely Messi's last.

Speaking at the Eredivisie awards to Dutch outlet NOS, Van Gaal cautiously stated,“I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it all premeditated game.”

“I mean everything I say,” he continued.“That Messi should become world champion? I think so, yes.”

Van Gaal, who returned from retirement to coach the Dutch side for the third time, led his team out of the group stage before facing Argentina following a 3-1 round-of-16 victory against the United States. The match against Argentina featured Nahuel Molina's early goal and Messi's 73rd-minute penalty, putting Argentina on course for a comfortable win. However, substitute Wout Weghorst's dramatic late brace, including an equalizer in the 11th minute of injury time, forced the game into extra time.

Tempers flared during extra time, leading to a red card for Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries before the penalty shootout. Unfortunately for the Netherlands, Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis missed the first two penalties, allowing Argentina to advance as 4-3 victors.