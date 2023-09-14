'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Does 'Action Movies' To 'Impress' His Children

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's teacher shares touching message for actress on her National Award win

He said, "One day, my elder son (Aryan Khan) and my daughter (Suhana Khan) told me that I would have to do films that are cool for the youngest, Abram. I also think that the only cool thing he likes is all these anime and action films. I decided to be a superhero. Then I thought I did not look good in spandex. I got into bandages. That is why this action film. But I do action films because my kids feel very impressed that I have some cool things, six-pack abs. There is no other reason I should do action films."

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan further assured all that Jawan has a lot of action, high-speed shots, dancing and good dialogue. He also recalled his first meeting with Atlee regarding Jawan and shared that he gave a nod for the movie after he learnt it would feature five other actresses. SRK said, "Covid happened. I was sitting at home. He just came to see me in Mumbai. He said that I have a film and I found it very interesting. The first line he told me about the film was it is you, sir, with five girls. My wife and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film."

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in leading roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

