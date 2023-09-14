SRK Takes Sly Dig At Saif Ali Khan In Old Viral Video - WATCH

ALSO READ: ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India

The old video clip of SRK admitting to the same has surfaced on the inteand is going viral. In the clip, SRK has a frank and candid conversation with Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli on stage. He said, "I like your films. I think Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. I have a story of Hum Tum. This actor won the National Award when I think I should have got it. But that is another story," SRK jokingly tells Kunal in the old video.

Reacting to the video, one Reddit user wrote, "People forget how even awards at the Oscars work. Many actors get snubbed for movies they deserve the award for. They all get an award for a performance, even if considered good, which is not a career-best. I will look at national awards in a similar way. Did Saif deserve it for Hum Tum? No. Has he given some great performances since the 2000s, for which his name gets associated as a national award recipient? Absolutely yes. So even though Vicky might not deserve the award for Uri and got snubbed for Sardar Udham, he still is a recipient, which is a good thing."

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in leading roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora posts mysterinote amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor