Monarch To Tiger: 7 Beautiful Butterflies To Checkout

Monarch to Tiger, 7 stunning butterfly species, from Monarch's iconic orange and black to the striking Tiger, each with distinct beauty and habitats

Monarchs are known for their distinctive orange and black wings and are famfor their long-distance migrations

Painted Lady butterflies have a mottled appearance with orange, brown, and black markings. They are found on multiple continents and are known for their migratory behavior

Swallowtails are a diverse family of butterflies known for their distinctive swallowtail-shaped hindwings

Blue Morpho butterflies are known for their stunning iridescent blue wings, which are highly reflective. They are native to Central and South America

Peacock butterflies are named for their striking eye-like spots on their wings. They are found in Europe and Asia and are known for their vibrant colors

Tiger butterflies have orange wings with black stripes, resembling the pattern of a tiger. They are found in parts of Asia, including India

Common Buckeye butterflies are native to North and Central America. They have distinctive eye spots on their wings and are known for their territorial behavior