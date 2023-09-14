Erdogan holds private meeting with Sudan's sovereignty council head in Ankara

(MENAFN) In Ankara, the capital of Turkey, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who holds the position of the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council. The conference, characterized by its confidentiality, took place within the premises of the presidential complex. Notably, no supplementary information or details were provided concerning the content and outcomes of the discussions that unfolded during this private encounter.



Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's visit to Turkey represents his fifth foreign voyage in recent times. In addition to his role as the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, al-Burhan concurrently serves as Sudan's army chief. The escalation of conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April has prompted an increased frequency of his international diplomatic engagements. Prior to his visit to Turkey, al-Burhan embarked on diplomatic missions to several nations, including Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, and Eritrea, signifying his active involvement in diplomatic endeavors aimed at addressing the protracted crisis in Sudan.

