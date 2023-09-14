G20 Summit: Who Are The Attendees And Absentees? Check Full List Here

Also Read |

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also set to visit India for the first time since taking over the Westminster office at 10 Downing Street. His primary agenda will be to further the free trade agreement talks with India. However, a favorable outcome is not expected anytime soon on the trade front.

France President Emmanuel Macron, Australia PM Anthony Albanese, and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have also confirmed their impending presence on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam. Even Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will also mark her presence.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 Summit. Putin spoke to PM Modi and personally conveyed his unavailability for the historic New Delhi summit. This will be the second consecutive G20 summit skip of Vladimir Putin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also decided to follow in the footsteps of Russian President Vladimir Putin. China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that Xi Jinping will give a pass to the India trip for the G20 summit. This comes after the latest map row between China and India.

However, leaders from Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina are yet to confirm their participation for the G20 summit in New Delhi.

