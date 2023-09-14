Brahma Kamal To Rhododendron: 7 Exotic Himalayan Flowers

Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal are 7 exotic Himalayan flowers, from vibrant rhododendrons to revered Brahma Kamal with lotus-like blooms

It has large, white, lotus-like blooms and is often associated with Hindu mythology

Similar to the famEuropean edelweiss, the Himalayan edelweiss has woolly white flowers and grows at high altitudes

The blue poppy is one of the most iconic Himalayan flowers. It has striking sky-blue petals and is found at higher elevations

These small, globe-like flowers are often seen in a range of colors, including blue, purple, and pink

The Himalayas are home to numerspecies of primulas, which come in varicolors and sizes. They are often found in moist alpine meadows

Also known as the Himalayan Jack-in-the-Pulpit, the cobra lily is a unique and exotic-looking flower with a hooded spathe resembling a cobra's hood

Rhododendron species, which include vibrant and colorful flowers. They can be found in varishades of red, pink, white, and purple, depending on the species and altitude