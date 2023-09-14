Thursday, 14 September 2023 01:50 GMT

Brahma Kamal To Rhododendron: 7 Exotic Himalayan Flowers


(MENAFN- Asianet) Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal are 7 exotic Himalayan flowers showcasing vibrant colors and unique shapes. The diverse flora of the region includes blue poppies, cobra lilies, and revered Brahma Kamal with its lotus-like blooms



It has large, white, lotus-like blooms and is often associated with Hindu mythology



Similar to the famEuropean edelweiss, the Himalayan edelweiss has woolly white flowers and grows at high altitudes



The blue poppy is one of the most iconic Himalayan flowers. It has striking sky-blue petals and is found at higher elevations



These small, globe-like flowers are often seen in a range of colors, including blue, purple, and pink



The Himalayas are home to numerspecies of primulas, which come in varicolors and sizes. They are often found in moist alpine meadows



Also known as the Himalayan Jack-in-the-Pulpit, the cobra lily is a unique and exotic-looking flower with a hooded spathe resembling a cobra's hood



Rhododendron species, which include vibrant and colorful flowers. They can be found in varishades of red, pink, white, and purple, depending on the species and altitude

