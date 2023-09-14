Rosogolla To Patisapta: 7 Bengali MUST Try Desserts

Thursday, 14 September 2023 01:49 GMT

(MENAFN- Asianet) Rosogolla to Patisapta are Bengali desserts that you must try when in Bengal. Any Bengali celebration is incomplete without the softness of Rosogolla and the uniqueness of Patisapta--by Amrita Ghosh



These crepes, coconut-jaggery-filled melts in the mouth. The creaminess of the filling is other-worldly



These simple Cottage cheese sweets with variflavours are often topped with garnishes



Rosogolla is a soft, spongy, and syrup-soaked Bengali dessert made from chhena (cottage cheese) balls, enjoyed for its sweet, melt-in-your-mouth goodness



Malpua is often served during festivals. It's a sweet, fried pancake made from a batter of flour, milk, sugar, and cardamom, then soaked in sugar syrup for a delightful treat



Chenna Murki is a delightful Indian sweet treat made by deep-frying paneer (chenna) cubes and coating them in a sugar syrup, resulting in a crispy, syrup-soaked dessert



Chom Chom, also known as Cham Cham, is a popular Bengali sweet. These oval-shaped, spongy, and milk-based sweets are made from freshly prepared chhena (cottage cheese) dough



Lobongo Lotika is a popular Bengali sweet pastry. It features a flaky, deep-fried outer layer filled with sweet khoya (condensed milk) and often garnished with a clove

