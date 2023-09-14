Baguette To Pain De Campagne: 7 Types Of Most Famous French Breads

Baguette to Pain de Campagne are 7 famFrench bread types, showcasing diverse textures and flavors in French baking

The baguette is a long, thin loaf with a crisp, golden-brown crust and a soft, airy interior. It's a staple in French cuisine and is often used for making sandwiches or serving with cheese

The bâtard is a shorter and wider version of the baguette. It has a similar crust and crumb but offers a slightly different shape, making it a versatile choice for sandwiches

It has a thick, rustic crust and a soft, chewy interior. Boules are often used for artisanal bread and as a table bread

Fougasse is a decorative and often elaborately shaped bread that's typically associated with the Provence region of France

This is a type of French whole wheat bread. It's made with whole wheat flour and has a denser texture and nuttier flavor compared to the classic baguette

Also known as French country bread, this type of bread is made with a mixture of white and whole wheat flours. It often contains a natural sourdough starter