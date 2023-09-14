Baguette To Pain De Campagne: 7 Types Of Most Famous French Breads

(MENAFN- Asianet) Baguette to Pain de Campagne are 7 famFrench bread varieties, each with distinct characteristics. From the iconic slender baguette to the rustic Pain de Campagne, French bread offers a rich diversity of flavors and textures
Baguette to Pain de Campagne are 7 famFrench bread types, showcasing diverse textures and flavors in French baking
The baguette is a long, thin loaf with a crisp, golden-brown crust and a soft, airy interior. It's a staple in French cuisine and is often used for making sandwiches or serving with cheese
The bâtard is a shorter and wider version of the baguette. It has a similar crust and crumb but offers a slightly different shape, making it a versatile choice for sandwiches
It has a thick, rustic crust and a soft, chewy interior. Boules are often used for artisanal bread and as a table bread
Fougasse is a decorative and often elaborately shaped bread that's typically associated with the Provence region of France
This is a type of French whole wheat bread. It's made with whole wheat flour and has a denser texture and nuttier flavor compared to the classic baguette
Also known as French country bread, this type of bread is made with a mixture of white and whole wheat flours. It often contains a natural sourdough starter
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107066482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.