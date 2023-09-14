Thursday, 14 September 2023 01:49 GMT

Baguette To Pain De Campagne: 7 Types Of Most Famous French Breads


(MENAFN- Asianet) Baguette to Pain de Campagne are 7 famFrench bread varieties, each with distinct characteristics. From the iconic slender baguette to the rustic Pain de Campagne, French bread offers a rich diversity of flavors and textures



The baguette is a long, thin loaf with a crisp, golden-brown crust and a soft, airy interior. It's a staple in French cuisine and is often used for making sandwiches or serving with cheese



The bâtard is a shorter and wider version of the baguette. It has a similar crust and crumb but offers a slightly different shape, making it a versatile choice for sandwiches



It has a thick, rustic crust and a soft, chewy interior. Boules are often used for artisanal bread and as a table bread



Fougasse is a decorative and often elaborately shaped bread that's typically associated with the Provence region of France



This is a type of French whole wheat bread. It's made with whole wheat flour and has a denser texture and nuttier flavor compared to the classic baguette



Also known as French country bread, this type of bread is made with a mixture of white and whole wheat flours. It often contains a natural sourdough starter

