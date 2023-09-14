Kimchi To Ramen: 6 Popular Korean Foods In India

Kimchi is a spicy, sour, fermented dish, usually prepared with cabbage as its main ingredient. Here are 6 popular Korean foods in India.

Tteokkbokki uses chewy rice cakes with gochujang chili paste in which slices of eomuk fish cake, cabbage, scallions, garlic get added.

Bulgogi contains thin slices of tender beef marinated with spices and vegetables.

Bibimbap is a rice-based delicacy with meat, fried eggs, gochujang and vegetables.

It is a spicy grilled pork belly dish with veggies and noodles of your choice that is tasty.

Korean Ramen noodles are easy to make with vegetables, meat, and spices infused for flavour and zing in yummy noodles.