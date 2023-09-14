Kimchi To Ramen: 6 Popular Korean Foods In India

(MENAFN- Asianet) Korean food should be on your bucket list if you are always on a quest to try new foods. Though Ramen and Kimchi are the most advertised Korean food items, there is an assorted array of popular Korean foods to enjoy in India. From Kimchi to Ramen, here are 6 popular Korean foods in India.
Tteokkbokki uses chewy rice cakes with gochujang chili paste in which slices of eomuk fish cake, cabbage, scallions, garlic get added.
Bulgogi contains thin slices of tender beef marinated with spices and vegetables.
Bibimbap is a rice-based delicacy with meat, fried eggs, gochujang and vegetables.
It is a spicy grilled pork belly dish with veggies and noodles of your choice that is tasty.
Korean Ramen noodles are easy to make with vegetables, meat, and spices infused for flavour and zing in yummy noodles.
