Calcium Bounty: 5 Rich Foods For Ensuring Your Strong Bones

Here are 5 Calcium-rich foods for strong bones:

1. Dairy Products:

Dairy foods like milk, yoghurt, and cheese are among the richest sources of calcium. They also provide protein and vitamin D, which are essential for bone health.

2. Leafy Greens:

Dark leafy greens such as kale, collard greens, and spinach are excellent plant-based sources of calcium. They are also high in vitamin K, which plays a role in bone mineralization.

3. Sardines:

These small fatty fish are not only rich in omega-3 fatty acids but also provide a significant amount of calcium, mainly due to their edible bones.

4. Tofu and Soy Products:

Tofu is a versatile plant-based source of calcium. Many soy-based products like fortified soy milk also contain added calcium, making them suitable alternatives for those avoiding dairy.

5. Nuts and Seeds:

Almonds and chia seeds, among others, offer a good amount of calcium. They can be incorporated into your diet through snacks, smoothies, or as toppings for salads and yoghurt.

