5 Incredible Hot Drinks For Ensuring Good Sleep Daily

Here are 5 Hot drinks for ensuring good sleep daily:

1. Chamomile Tea:

Chamomile is known for its calming properties. A warm cup of chamomile tea can help relax your body and mind, making it easier to fall asleep.

2. Warm Milk:

The classic remedy for a good night's sleep, warm milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can promote relaxation and sleep.

3. Herbal Teas:

Variherbal teas, like lavender, valerian root, and passionflower, have sedative effects that can aid in better sleep. Look for caffeine-free options for best results.

4. Golden Milk:

This traditional Ayurvedic drink combines warm milk with turmeric and spices like cinnamon and ginger. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties.

5. Decaffeinated Green Tea:

Green tea is rich in the amino acid theanine, which has been shown to reduce stress and improve sleep quality. Opt for decaffeinated versions to avoid the stimulating effects of caffeine.

