This stunning statue portrays Lord Shiva in the dynamic dance posture known as tandava, radiating energy and vitality. It was meticulously fashioned using the ancient lost-wax method of metal casting, a technique employed in Nataraja sculptures since the Chola period, dating back to the 9th century AD. The eight metals used in its construction include copper, zinc, lead, tin, silver, gold, mercury, and iron.

Remarkably, this monumental piece of art was crafted in Tamil Nadu within a record-breaking seven-month timeframe, as reported by news agency ANI. The city has been adorned with numerstatues and posters reflecting the country's rich diversity, delighting commuters and visitors alike.

Over the past few months, civic authorities have undertaken a substantial beautification initiative. In addition to cleanliness efforts, the city now features captivating water fountains. India is preparing to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.