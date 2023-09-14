Mandya: Children Protest Against Govt, Urge To Save Water Of The Ancestors

Under the guidance of farmer leader KS Nanjundegowda and committee president Ballenahalli Krishnagowda, farmers and young children gathered on the banks of the Kaveri River near Srirangapatna Snanaghatta. They held placards bearing slogans like“Namma Neeru Namma Kaveri”.

KRS dam water level tumbles to 99 feet: Farmers move Supreme Court against Karnataka govt

The protesters emphasized the low rainfall in the Cauvery basin, resulting in depleted water levels in the dam. This has led to the withholding of water supply to crops that are already in need. They also expressed concerns about the quality of drinking water deteriorating if the situation continues.

The participants stressed the need to preserve the Cauvery water for future generations, echoing the sentiment that the water, which was entrusted to them by their forefathers, should be safeguarded for their children and grandchildren.

The main attention of the protest was the children, who actively participated in the protest, voicing their slogans against the government. They stated that the government should consider saving the water of their ancestors for their generation.

The protest called upon everyone in the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru residents who rely on Cauvery water, to join in the efforts to protect this vital resource. Along with this, a protest march to the taluk office was organized to condemn the government's actions, with the participation of hundreds of farmers and children.

Protest against order of Cauvery Water Management Board

Karnataka farmers protested in front of the Mysore GIP office, vehemently demanding the cancellation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily.

The protesters shouted 'Govinda' to voice their discontent with the authority's decision, which they perceive as harmful to the interests of Karnataka. They grieved the injustice faced by the people and farmers of the state in the distribution of Cauvery water over the years.

Farmers union stage protest over water release: Urge govt action

The recent order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority has raised concerns, especially given the inadequate rainfall this year. The protesters fear that diverting excess Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu could lead to water scarcity in Karnataka, particularly for drinking water, including in Bangalore.

They urged the authority to assess the actual conditions of the reservoirs in Karnataka and issue water release orders accordingly. The water level in the KRS Dam has already dropped from 113 feet to 100 feet, worsening concerns about water supply.