Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 5 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Meanwhile, significant price reductions have been observed in Maharashtra, where petrol costs have decreased by Rs 1.01, and diesel by 97 paise. West Bengal also witnessed a drop, with petrol prices down by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise. Similarly, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have all experienced reductions in both petrol and diesel rates.

In India, fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, and these rates are adjusted daily based on global crude oil prices.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Lucknow



Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Noida



Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63

Diesel: Rs 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru



Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh



Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Gurugram



Petrol: Rs 97.18

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs 108.22

Diesel: Rs 93.48