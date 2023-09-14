Joe Jonas Shares THIS Sexy Photo With Sophie Turner To End Divorce Rumours

As he posed for the camera, he fixed his gaze on the lens. Even though he did not caption the shot, people assumed it was a subtle response to the claims.

“Y'all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the intelmao," a fan wrote.“He said here are BOTH rings. Now shut up," a second fan noted.“He really said: here's the ring. now shut up," a third comment read.“Joe out here squashing all the rumours 💍," a fourth fan wrote. Meanwhile, Sophie has yet to respond to the allegations.

On Sunday (Sept 03), TMZ reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has been plagued by 'seriissues' and that the couple may be on the verge of divorce. According to a source, Joe Jonas' team contacted and met with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. "He is on the verge of filing divorce papers to end his marriage to Sophie," according to the newspaper. The couple's children, Willa and her younger sister, were also spotted with Joe Jonas during the Jonas Brothers tour, according to the international outlet. Joe reportedly stopped wearing his wedding band recently, fueling suspicion that they had broken up.

Joe, 34, married Sophie, 27, in 2019 after they had been together for a few years. They started dating in 2016 when Joe snuck into her DMs.