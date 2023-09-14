Teachers' Day: 20 Inspiring Quotes Of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

* "Reading a book givesthe habit of solitary reflection and true enjoyment."

* "The true teachers are those who helpthink for ourselves."

* "A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him."

* "The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past."

* "Man is a paradoxical being-the constant glory and scandal of this world."

* "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

* "The true basis of morality is utility; that is, the adaptation of conduct to the promotion of the general welfare and happiness."

* "The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

* "It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name."

* "The best way to solve problems and fight against war is through dialogue."

* "Religion is behaviour and not mere belief."

* "A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

* "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

* "The true teacher defends his pupils against his own personal influence."

* "It is not the language we use that getsinto trouble; it's the language we don't."

* "The philosophy of life is a harmony between thought, action, and feeling."

* "A society which is mobile, which is full of channels for the distribution of a change occurring anywhere, must see to it that its members are educated to personal initiative and adaptability."

* "All our world religions breathe the same basic idea: the idea of love, compassion, and forgiveness."

* "The only way to make life worth living is to live it dangerously."

* "The destiny of India is being shaped in her classrooms."